Sensex, Nifty Little Changed After Thursday's Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly lower on Friday, after having suffered heavy losses in the previous session.

Traders watched oil price movements closely after crude prices rallied about 5 percent in the overnight U.S. trading session amid signs of an escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. was discussing whether to support potential Israeli strikes against Iranian oil facilities.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 46 points at 82,450 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was marginally higher at 25,258.

Bajaj Finance fell 1.6 percent after releasing its Q2 business update.

HDFC Bank dipped half a percent after BNP Paribas Financial Markets divested 43.75 lakh equity shares of the bank.

Reliance Power slumped 5 percent on fund raising reports.

JTL Industries plummeted 4.4 percent on stock split news.

