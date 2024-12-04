Sensex, Nifty Little Changed After Recent Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in early trade on Thursday after four consecutive sessions of gains.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 30 points at 80,986.

The broader NSE Nifty index was down 11 points at 24,456 amid the weekly Nifty options expiry and anxiety ahead of the RBI policy meeting tomorrow.

Cipla, SBI Life, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel and NTPC were down 1-2 percent while IT stocks such as Wipro, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Infosys were up around half a percent each.

Bharti Airtel gained 1 percent after it has entered into a deal with Ericsson for expansion of 4G and 5G services.

Vodafone Idea tumbled 3 percent after reports that the British parent company Vodafone will sell 3 percent stake in Indus Towers to clear its debt of $101 million or about Rs 856 crore. Shares of the latter rallied 2.1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.