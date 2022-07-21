Sensex, Nifty Little Changed After Four-day Rally; Financials Drag

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving in a narrow range on Thursday after four consecutive sessions of gains.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex recovered from an early slide to trade 0.2 percent higher at 55,511 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 0.2 percent at 16,560.

IndusInd Bank soared 5 percent after its Q1 profit jumped 64 percent, beating analysts' forecasts.

UPL, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports and Hindalco added 1-2 percent.

Financials were coming under selling pressure, with HDFC Life, SBI Life and Kotak Mahindra Bank all falling around 1 percent.

Maruti Suzuki rose 0.7 percent after unveiling its new Grand Vitara SUV.

IT major Wipro gained 1 percent despite reporting a 21 percent year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.