Sensex, Nifty Likely To See Tepid Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening a tad lower on Wednesday after the country on Tuesday reported over 37,000 coronavirus cases, highest in 118 days amid a surge in Omicron infections across 23 states and Union Territories. Tepid global cues may also weigh on sentiment at open.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped over 1 percent each on Tuesday while the rupee slumped 30 paise to close at 74.58 against the greenback, weighed down by prospects of an earlier-than-anticipated interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Asian markets were broadly lower this morning as investors awaited the minutes from the Fed's meeting in December, due later in the day, as well as Friday's U.S. jobs report for clues on a possible rate hike.

Weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data as well as geopolitical tensions also weighed on markets, with North Korea reportedly launching its first ballistic missile in about two months.

The U.S. dollar index hovered near a two-week high, making gold less appealing for other currency holders. Oil prices fell in Asian trade after rising in overnight U.S. session.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight, a day after the country reported more than 1 million new Covid cases. The Dow rose 0.6 percent to reach a new record closing high as banks benefited from rising Treasury yields.

The S&P 500 finished marginally lower while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.3 percent, reflecting substantial weakness among software and biotechnology stocks.

European stocks hit a record high on Tuesday, thanks to easing worries around the Omicron coronavirus variant and strong economic data from Germany and the U.K.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.8 percent. The German DAX gained 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index jumped 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.6 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.