Sensex, Nifty Likely To See Subdued Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad lower on Tuesday, mirroring declines in other Asian markets and U.S. stock futures after Apple Inc. said its quarterly sales would miss forecasts amid production and sales disruptions due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Meanwhile, India has emerged as the world's fifth largest economy with a GDP of $2.94 trillion, overtaking the U.K. and France in 2019, the World Population Review, an independent organization, said in its report.

The report further said that in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms, India's GDP is $10.51 trillion, exceeding that of Japan and Germany.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty declined around half a percent on Monday to extend losses for a third straight session while the rupee rose by 8 paise to settle at 71.29 against the dollar.

Asian markets remain mostly lower after health officials in China published the first details on nearly 45,000 cases of coronavirus infection, saying more than 80 percent cases have been mild and new ones seem to be falling since early this month.

Separately, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that - with a mortality rate of around 2 percent -- COVID-19 was "less deadly" than other coronaviruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

Oil prices slipped, gold hit a two-week high and the Japanese yen is drawing bids as risk-off mood continues. The British pound held a decline after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's envoy attacked the European Union's stance ahead of trade talks.

U.S. markets were closed Monday for the President's Day federal holiday.

European markets closed higher after China's central bank announced fresh policy measures to counter the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hit a record high before ending 0.3 percent higher. The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 all rose around 0.3 percent.

