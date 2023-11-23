Sensex, Nifty Likely To See Cautious Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a cautious note Friday in the absence of overnight cues from Wall Street. U.S. markets were shut on Thursday on account of Thanksgiving holiday.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended a choppy session marginally lower on Thursday while the rupee ended down 2 paise at 83.34 against the dollar.

Asian stocks traded mixed this morning despite signs that China is taking measures to alleviate its property sector woes.

Japan's Nikkei was up 1 percent as markets played catch-up after a national holiday.

Gold held steady on dollar weakness while Treasury yields ticked higher ahead of U.S. PMI data due later in the day. Oil inched higher on expectations of more supply cuts by the OPEC+ group.

The oil cartel will hold its delayed meeting online rather than in-person.

European stocks closed higher on Thursday after data showed a smaller than expected contraction in Eurozone business activity.

Investors also reacted to the latest ECB meeting minutes and interest rate moves by a couple of central banks in the region.

The pan European STOXX 600 gained 0.3 percent. The German DAX, France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 all rose about 0.2 percent.

