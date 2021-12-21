Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a cautious note Wednesday, with the latest Covid-19 developments, oil price movements and the direction of rupee likely to be in focus. In light of the threat posed by the Omicron variant, which has triggered a new wave of Covid-19 in South Africa, U.K., Denmark and several other regions, the Centre has asked states and union territories to step up scrutiny of infection trends and consider steps like night lockdowns and bans on large gatherings, if necessary.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose about 0.9 percent each on Tuesday while the rupee jumped 13 paise to close at 75.59 against the dollar despite continued FII selling.

Muted activity is seen elsewhere across Asia this morning, heading into year-end. The dollar slipped and gold was moving in a tight range amid higher U.S. Treasury yields while oil extended sharp overnight gains.

U.S. stocks posted robust gains overnight, as the likes of Micron Technology, Nike and Rite Aid reported better than expected quarterly results and Moderna announced that a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against Omicron.

The Dow climbed 1.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped as much as 2.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.8 percent.

European stocks bounced back from their worst drop in three weeks amid optimism that robust growth will continue over the medium term.

The pan European Stoxx 600, the German DAX, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 all surged up by 1.4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.