Sensex, Nifty Likely To Drift Lower Ahead Of CPI Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open lower on Thursday amid lingering worries about high inflation and its impact on economic growth.

Morgan Stanley cut India's GDP growth forecasts for FY23 and FY24, citing higher crude prices and the ongoing slowdown in global growth.

Domestic CPI inflation data due later in the day may off further clues as to whether the RBI will consider more rate hikes in June.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around half a percent each on Wednesday to extend losses for the fourth day running, while the rupee rose by 10 paise to close at 77.24 against the dollar.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning as a sell-off on Wall Street continued. A weaker dollar and a fall in Treasury yields pushed gold prices higher, while oil resumed decline after climbing more than 5 percent on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks saw much volatility before ending sharply lower at their lowest closing levels in over a year overnight as data showed inflation in April rose more than expected to 8.3 percent, raising expectations for aggressive policy tightening and stoking concerns over a possible recession.

The S&P 500 shed 1.7 percent to log its fourth loss in five sessions and the Dow lost 1 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled as much as 3.2 percent.

European stocks rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, with a handful of upbeat earnings reports and merger activity offering support.

The pan European Stoxx 600 jumped 1.7 percent. The German DAX rallied 2.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index soared 2.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.4 percent.

