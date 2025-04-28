Sensex, Nifty Likely To See Muted Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a flat note Tuesday as investors react to macroeconomic data as well as reports suggesting that U.S. President Donald Trump may consider giving automakers a break on some of his tariffs.

India's industrial production rose 3.0 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the revised 2.7 percent growth in February, official data revealed. The expected increase was 3.3 percent.

The overall growth in March was mainly due to the developments in the manufacturing and electricity segments.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped over 1 percent each on Monday while the rupee rose by 38 paise to close at 85.03 against the greenback, supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers for the ninth straight session on Monday, buying shares worth Rs 2,474 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares to the extent of Rs 2,817 crore, as per provisional data.

Asian markets were broadly higher this morning as senior Chinese officials outlined plans to support jobs and help exporters and hinted at the possibility of more stimulus.

China's top diplomat warned countries against caving into U.S. tariff threats after reports emerged that Asian economies like South Korea, Japan, and India are taking the lead in trade talks with Trump's administration.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that concession and retreat will only make the bully more aggressive.

Gold edged lower ahead of key U.S. economic data this week that could offer some insights into the impact of President Trump's trade policies.

The dollar headed towards its largest monthly fall for years while oil extended steep overnight losses on demand concerns.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending mixed overnight ahead of a busy week of earnings releases and economic reports.

U.S.-China tensions weighed as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a CNBC interview put the responsibility for reaching a trade agreement on China, adding that "they sell five times more to us than we sell to them" and that he has an "escalation ladder" in his back pocket, which he hopes not to use in the future.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid marginally while the S&P 500 closed marginally higher - rising for the fifth day in a row and marking its longest winning streak since November last year. The narrower Dow added 0.3 percent.

European stocks closed mostly higher on Monday as investors parsed a flurry of merger and acquisition news.

The pan European STOXX gained half a percent, rising for a fifth straight session.

The German DAX inched up 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 rose half a percent.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended flat with a positive bias, rising for the eleventh consecutive session and notching its best winning streak in over 5 years.

