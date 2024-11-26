Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open On Steady Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a steady note Wednesday as Middle East tensions abated, and the dollar index slid in international markets amid uncertainty over Trump's tariff plans.

Investors will also react to the latest FOMC meeting minutes, which suggested that U.S. monetary policy decisions were not on a "preset course and were conditional on the evolution of the economy and the implications for the economic outlook and the balance of risks."

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Indian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday following two days of strong gains.

Adani Group stocks faced heavy selling pressure after U.S. authorities indicted some key executives of the group on bribery charges. The rupee fell by 3 paise to close at 84.32 against the dollar.

Asian stocks traded mixed this morning, with Chinese, Hong Kong and Japanese markets slipping into the red. The dollar dipped ahead of the release of a key U.S. inflation measure and the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.

Gold and oil prices were lower as Israel approved a United States-brokered ceasefire agreement with Lebanon's Hezbollah.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose increased tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China to combat illegal immigration and drugs.

Meanwhile, the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting showed that officials favor a gradual approach to lowering rates if economic data come in "about as expected, with inflation continuing to move down sustainably to 2 percent and the economy remaining near maximum employment."

The Dow rose 0.3 percent to log another new record closing high and the S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to extend gains for the seventh straight session while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.6 percent.

European stocks closed on a weak note Tuesday as Trump's tariff threat prompted worries of a renewed trade war.

The pan European Stoxx 600 dipped 0.6 percent. The German DAX fell 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.4 percent.

