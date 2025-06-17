Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open On Cautious Note As Oil Resumes Upward Climb

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Wednesday after oil prices jumped more than 4 percent on Tuesday to hit a near five-month high amid concerns that an escalation of tensions in the Middle East will trigger more direct American involvement.

U.S. President Donald Trump met with his national security team to discuss the escalating Middle East conflict, fueling fresh speculation that the U.S. is on the verge of joining Israel's attack on Iran.

In a series of threatening posts on Truth Social, Trump said that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is an easy target but "for now" he would not act to eliminate him.

Subsequently, he posted, in all capital letters: "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!".

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a message on X, wrote that the battle has begun. "In the name of Nami, the battle begins. Ali returns to Khaybar with his Zulfiqar," a translation of his post suggested.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended modestly lower on Tuesday due to rising oil prices and escalating tensions in West Asia.

The rupee fell by 19 paise to close at 86.23 against the dollar, hitting a two-month low.

Asian markets were mixed this morning, gold traded weak below $3,400 per ounce and the dollar held firm ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell notably as the Israel-Iran conflict raged for a fifth day and weak retail sales, housing and industrial output data lifted bonds ahead of the Federal Reserve decision.

President Trump claimed that the U.S. has "complete and total control of the skies over Iran", adding that Iran's defense systems, including advanced tracking equipment, are no match for American-made military technology.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 fell 0.8 percent and the Dow gave up 0.7 percent.

European stocks closed firmly in the red on Tuesday following Trump's call to evacuate Tehran.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.9 percent lower. The German DAX lost 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped half a percent.

