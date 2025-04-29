Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a cautious note Wednesday after a slew of U.S. companies suspended or tweaked their full year guidance and Samsung Electronics flagged macroeconomic uncertainties due to trade tensions and a slowdown in global growth.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi will chair a series of meetings today to review security preparedness in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended little changed on Tuesday and the rupee fell by 2 paise to close at 85.25 against the greenback due to geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning as downbeat factory activity data from China and Japan added to tariff-related worries and fears of an U.S. economic slowdown.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a pair of directives easing the impact of his tariffs on the automotive industry, helping limit regional losses to some extent.

The dollar was little changed and gold held steady as investors await key U.S. inflation data for additional clues about the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Oil extended losses and headed for the worst April performance on record amid signs that the U.S.-led trade war is hurting economic growth and energy demand.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the Trump administration had reached its first trade deal.

He declined to name the country involved, adding their prime minister and the parliament will give their approval "shortly."

Bessent also told reporters the U.S. is "very close" to a trade deal with India, has had "substantial talks" with Japan and has "the contours of a deal" with South Korea.

Investors shrugged off downbeat economic reports, with the U.S. trade deficit in goods widening to a record high in March, job openings falling to the lowest since September and consumer confidence sinking to a five-year low, driven by tariffs and recession fears.

The S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to end higher for the sixth straight session and reach its best closing level in almost a month.

The Dow jumped 0.8 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.6 percent.

European stocks closed broadly higher on Tuesday as investors parsed a flurry of earnings to assess the impact of U.S. tariffs.

The pan European STOXX 600 gained 0.4 percent. The German DAX climbed 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent while France's CAC 40 slid 0.2 percent.

