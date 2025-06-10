Markets

Sensex, Nifty Lack Direction, Ongoing Trade Talks In Focus

June 10, 2025 — 12:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Tuesday as investors waited for the outcome of U.S.-China talks that could pave the way for easing trade tensions.

Closer home, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has reiterated that India is taking a practical, forward-looking stance in ongoing trade discussions with the United States, emphasizing that talks are progressing behind closed doors and not through media headlines.

"We've never discussed the details of any free trade agreement in the press. Negotiations happen in a closed loop. Decisions and outcomes are shaped through structured engagement, not speculation," Goyal said.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was little changed at 82,461 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 0.1 percent to 25,129.

Among the top gainers, TCS, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement and IndusInd Bank were up 1-2 percent.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises soared 4.4 percent after entering into a strategic equity partnership with content and tech start-up Bullet.

Jana Small Finance Bank rallied 3 percent after it applied to RBI to operate as a universal bank.

Eternal, the parent company of food delivery platform Zomato, fell about 1 percent after it introduced a new fee for restaurant partners on long-distance orders.

Tata Power Company rose half a percent. The company said its manufacturing arm TP Solar has crossed 4 GW of solar module output at its Tamil Nadu plant.

