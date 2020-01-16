Sensex, Nifty Lack Direction In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a flat note Friday as investors awaited earnings results from prominent companies for directional cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up by 25 points to 41,956, while the broader NSE Nifty index was virtually unchanged at 12,355.

Telecom companies were in focus after the Supreme Court dismissed their review petitions seeking review of its earlier order asking them to pay Rs 1.47 trillion in past statutory dues by January 23.

Bharti Airtel rallied nearly 4 percent while Vodafone Idea shares plunged as much as 29 percent. Reliance Industries, which owns Jio Infocomm, advanced 1.7 percent ahead of its earnings results, due out later in the day.

Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies were little changed ahead of their earnings.

GMR Infrastructure fell over 1 percent. The company said it would sell 49 percent stake instead of 44.44 percent in its airport business to Tata Group subsidiary TRIL.

Banks such as SBI and PNB were down over 1 percent after central bank data showed that banks' credit grew by 7.57 percent in the fortnight to January 2.

Wockhardt gained 0.9 percent after it received approval from the DCGI for its two new antibiotics.

Indian Oil Corp shares declined half a percent. The company said it would decide on bidding to buy BPCL after the government lists out rules for the stake sale.

