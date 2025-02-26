News & Insights

Sensex, Nifty Lack Direction; Financials Surge

February 26, 2025

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Thursday due to prevailing uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies and ongoing FII selling.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 28 points at 74,630 while the broader NSE Nifty index was marginally lower at 22,544.

UltraTech Cement plummeted 5.2 percent after announcing its foray into the cables and wires business.

Grasim, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Trent all fell around 2 percent.

SpiceJet tumbled 5 percent despite reporting turnaround results for the December 2024 quarter.

Tata Power Company was down more than 1 percent after signing agreements for 5,000 MW renewable and clean energy projects in Assam.

Financials traded higher, with Shriram Finance surging nearly 4 percent while IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FinServ climbed 1-2 percent.

Wipro rose about 1 percent after it announced plans to invest $200 million in its venture arm, Wipro Ventures, to back startups.

Mastek was up 0.7 percent after winning multiple contracts worth $85 million from a U.K. public service department.

