Sensex, Nifty Jump Over 2% As Oil Prices Ease

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Thursday, adding to the previous session's rally, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the country is ready to hold a dialogue with Russia on security guarantees and the future of Donetsk, Lugansk and Crimea.

Investors were also tracking the results of state elections closely. According to early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is taking a big lead over its main rival Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex jumped 1,182 points, or 2.2 percent, to 55,829 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 340 points, or 2.1 percent, at 16,685.

Maruti Suzuki India, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Tata Motors surged 4-6 percent while Hindalco, ONGC and Coal India dropped 1-2 percent.

HUL rallied 3.2 percent after announcing rejig of its management committee.

Bharti Airtel gained 2 percent as it signed a pact to acquire 9 percent stake in Avaada CleanTN Project.

Zydus Lifesciences climbed 1.1 percent. The drug maker has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market Nitroglycerin Sublingual tablets.

Larsen & Toubro added 2.7 percent. Its construction arm has bagged a significant order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

PNB Housing Finance rose about 1 percent on fund raising reports. TCS gained 0.7 percent after launching its ?18,000 crore share buyback offer.

