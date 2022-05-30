Sensex, Nifty Jump Around 2% On Positive Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Monday amid a global rally, as the dollar resumed its slide and yields on government bonds retreated from their 2022 highs amid bets that the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of interest-rate hikes.

Data on U.S. personal consumption expenditure price index released on Friday signaled that inflationary pressures could be easing and raised hopes for a pause in the rate hike cycle after two 50 basis point hikes each in June and July.

The upside was also supported amid signs of easing COVID-19 curbs and the announcement of more stimulus measures in China.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 1,041.08 points, or 1.90 percent, to 55,925.74 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled at 16,661.40, up 308.95 points, or 1.89 percent, from its previous close.

Mahindra & Mahindra rallied nearly 5 percent after announcing it will launch fully electric version of XUV 300 in Q1 2023.

IT stocks posted broad-based gains, with Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tech Mahindra surging 2-5 percent.

PSU banks were in demand after a report that they have doubled their net profit during financial year 2021-22. Canara Bank, Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra climbed 6-7 percent.

Shares of Ethos closed down 8.7 percent at Rs. 801.40 on the NSE as against its issue price of Rs 878.

