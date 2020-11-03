Markets

Sensex, Nifty Join Global Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Tuesday amid a global rally as investors put coronavirus worries on the back burner for now and shifted their focus towards the U.S. presidential election.

Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden holds a lead in national polling over President Donald Trump, but polling averages are tighter in several battleground states.

Expectations remain high that Biden might push for a bigger U.S. stimulus and take a freer approach to trade, if he unseats Trump.

Risk sentiment also remained well supported by Monday's upbeat manufacturing PMI prints from major economies.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 503.55 points, or 1.27 percent, to 40,261.13, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 144.35 points, or 1.24 percent, at 11,813.50.

HDFC, Power Grid Corp, SBI, Hindalco and ICICI bank soared 4-7 percent in the Nifty pack, while UPL slumped as much as 6.6 percent after reporting a steep fall in quarterly profit. NTPC lost 3.8 percent after announcing a share buyback worth Rs. 2,275 crore.

