Sensex, Nifty Inch Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday, tracking firm cues from other Asian markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 287 points, or 0.6 percent, to 48,851 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 89 points, or 0.6 percent, at 14,370.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company surged 4.1 percent after its MD Arun Alagappan resigned.

Maruti Suzuki India edged up half a percent on news it will raise prices for some car models to mitigate the impact of rising costs.

MindTree rallied 2.6 percent after it posted a 66 percent year-on-year rise in Q3 net profit.

Yes Bank was moving up 0.3 percent ahead of a board meet on Friday to consider fund raising plans.

Indiamart Intermesh was little changed on reporting a 29 percent rise in its Q3 consolidated net profit.

Man Industries gained over 2 percent on winning new orders worth Rs. 250 crore.

Indiabulls Real Estate soared 9 percent after its quarterly consolidated net profit rose 64 percent.

Adani Green climbed 2.5 percent after promoter Adani Trading Services LLP offloaded shares worth nearly Rs 3,309 crore in the firm through open market transactions.

