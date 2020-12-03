Sensex, Nifty Inch Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Friday, though the upside remained limited ahead of RBI's monetary policy decision.

The central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates steady in the face of rising inflation and shrinking gross domestic product (GDP).

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 233 points, or half a percent, at 44,866 in early trade, while the broader NSE index rose 73 points, or 0.6 percent, to 13,207.

InterGlobe Aviation surged 4.4 percent amid reports that IndiGo will call all employees back to work and removing leave without pay across all departments.

SpiceJet jumped as much as 12 percent on hopes of a further relaxations of restrictions in the sector.

Reliance Industries dropped half a percent as the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal approved Reliance Jio's resolution plan for Reliance Infratel. Tata Power Company soared 5.6 percent after it emerged as the winner in bids for two electricity distribution companies (discoms) in Odisha.

NCC climbed 6 percent on news it has bagged four new orders worth Rs. 3905 crore in November.

