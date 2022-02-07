Sensex, Nifty Inch Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday, after having succumbed to heavy selling pressure the previous day, led by sell-off in banking and financial stocks.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex inched up 115 points, or 0.2 percent, to 57,736 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 28 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,242.

Union Bank of India rose half a percent on reporting nearly 50 percent jump in Q3 net profit.

Maruti Suzuki India advanced 1.3 percent, a day after commencing the online and showroom bookings for 2022 Baleno.

Bharti Airtel climbed 1.1 percent, IRCTC rose 0.6 percent and Bata India added 0.7 percent ahead of their earnings results, due out today.

TVS Motor Company rallied nearly 2 percent on reporting a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit.

NALCO fell 2.5 percent after reporting its December-quarter results.

Larsen & Toubro edged up slightly after it signed a pact with Microsoft India to develop cloud computing and infrastructure services for regulated sector customers.

DB Realty jumped 5 percent. The firm has allotted 4,87,50,000 warrants representing 13.04 percent voting rights to Neelkamal Tower Construction LLP on a preferential basis.

