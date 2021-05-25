Sensex, Nifty Inch Higher As Yields Ease

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving higher Tuesday on the back for firm global cues helped by a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 150 points, or 0.3 percent, to 50,802 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 56 points, or 0.4 percent, at 15,254.

Among the top gainers, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Titan Company, Asian Paints and JSW Steel climbed 2-4 percent.

HDFC Bank dropped 1.3 percent on asset quality concerns.

Amara Raja Batteries plunged 5 percent after a block deal.

Ramco Cements fell about 1 percent despite the company reporting a 51 percent jump in Q4 profit.

Emami and AstraZeneca Pharma India gained around 1 percent ahead of their earnings results.

DHFL gave up 1.7 percent after lenders to the bankrupt company challenged the NCLT order directing them to consider the offer by the debt-ridden mortgage firm's erstwhile promoter Kapil Wadhawan.

Grasim Industries was little changed as it posted a 13.3 percent year-on-year rise in in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

