Sensex, Nifty Hold Steady In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly higher on Wednesday as investors took a note of the declining COVID-19 cases in the country.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex inched up 73 points, or 0.2 percent, to 50,266 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 17 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,125.

Tata Motors plunged more than 5 percent after it reported a surprise consolidated net loss of Rs 7,605 crore for the March quarter.

Canara Bank rallied 3 percent. The public sector lender returned to profit on the back of a rise in net interest income and lower provisioning for stressed assets.

Axis Bank edged up slightly. The Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India is selling a little more than half its shareholding in the private sector lender through an offer for sale.

Aarti Industries fell nearly 3 percent after its board recommended a 1:1 bonus issue.

Central Bank of India was down 0.6 percent after its shareholders approved allotment of preference shares to the government for a Rs. 4,800-crore capital infusion.

IRFC and Indiabulls Housing Finance rose over 1 percent and Heritage Foods climbed 3 percent ahead of their earnings results due later in the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.