Sensex, Nifty Hold Steady In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Friday despite mixed cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 13 points to 51,544 in early trade, giving up earlier gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 19 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,192.

SpiceJet surged 4.3 percent and InterGlobe Aviation jumped 2.2 percent after the civil aviation ministry increased the lower and upper limits on domestic airfares by 10 to 30 percent.

Cigarette maker ITC tumbled 3 percent after reporting lower net profit for the quarter ended December.

Ashok Leyland slumped 4.6 percent as it reported a loss of Rs 19.38 crore in the December quarter due to a one-time VRS cost of Rs 85 crore.

Grasim Industries rose 0.6 percent and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals edged up 0.2 percent ahead of their earnings results.

Thomas Cook India gained 1 percent as capital markets regulator SEBI allowed the company to withdraw its buyback offer because of substantial deterioration in the company's financial position due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

