Sensex, Nifty Hold Steady In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving higher on Thursday after FM Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the government will look to provide further stimulus in FY20.

The upside, however, remained limited after reports suggested that capital market regulator SEBI is planning to further tighten rules for participatory notes (P-notes).

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 76 points, or 0.2 percent, at 38,675 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 3 points at 11,467.

ITC, HDFC, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Britannia and Eicher Motor climbed 1-4 percent in the Nifty pack.

HDIL lost 4 percent after its promoters sought approval from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other agencies to sell their assets to repay PMC bank loans.

ONGC declined 1 percent after its overseas arm ONGC Videsh made two new oil discoveries in Colombia and Brazil.

PNB Housing Finance rallied 3.5 percent after its Q2 loan disbursements fell 35 percent on a sequential basis.

Mid-sized IT firm Mindtree tumbled 2.5 percent after it posted a 35 percent fall in quarterly net profit, hit by higher expenses on account of salary increases and headcount.

DHFL shed 4 percent and TVS Motor gave up 1 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.

Patel Integrated Logistics fell over 1 percent on fund raising reports.

