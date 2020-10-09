Sensex, Nifty Hold Steady Ahead Of RBI Policy Outcome

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in early trade on Friday as investors keep an eye on the outcome of the MPC's meet and policy address of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das due at 10 am today. Given that the inflation is above the 6-percent mark, economists expect a pause in policy rates.

Both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty index were marginally higher at 40,184 and 11.838, respectively after recent string of gains.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers edged up slightly and Steel Strips Wheels rallied 2.6 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings.

Infosys rose half a percent on news it is looking to double headcount in Canada in 12-18 months.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank surged 11 percent after the beleaguered bank said it had received an indicative non-binding offer from Clix Group for their proposed merger.

Vedanta advanced 1.6 percent as its delisting offer closes today.

ITC edged up 0.4 percent on news it will focus on expanding its range and footprint of fresh dairy products in eastern India in the next few years.

LIC Housing Finance jumped 5.4 percent. The mortgage lender said its business was back to pre-Covid levels in September.

Majesco gained about 1 percent after its board approved a share buyback plan through the tender offer route.

