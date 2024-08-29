Sensex, Nifty Hit Record Highs As Oil Extends Declines

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Thursday as expectations that the Federal Reserve might begin interest rate cuts next month and a retreat in oil prices for a third day running offset Nvidia's underwhelming earnings result.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex scaled a fresh record high of 82,285.83 before giving up some gains to close up 349.05 points, or 0.43 percent, at 82,134.61.

The broader NSE Nifty index hit a new record high 25,192.90 before finally closing at 25,151.95, up 99.60 points, or 0.40 percent, from its previous close.

Among the prominent gainers, Tata Motors rallied 3.6 percent after unveiling an all-new Tata Ultra EV 7M, a zero-emission, intra-city electric bus at Prawaas 4.0.

BPCL, Bajaj Finance, Britannia Industries and Bajaj FinServ jumped 2-3 percent.

Reliance Industries advanced 1.6 percent after the company said it will consider a 1:1 bonus issue at a board meet on September 5.

