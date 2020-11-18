Sensex, Nifty Hit Record Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares hit fresh record highs on Wednesday amid a broad-based rally as investors awaited the latest news updates from a key Supreme Court hearing on interest waivers for loans under moratorium. Trading activity was subdued earlier in the day as a surge in global coronavirus cases and disappointing U.S. retail sales rekindled concerns over global growth. Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty recovered initial losses to register new record highs as the session progressed. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 227.34 points, or 0.2 percent, at 44,180.05, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 64.05 points, or half a percent, to 12,938.25. Automakers led the surge, with Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra climbing 9.3 percent and 10.6 percent, respectively. IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj FinServ jumped around 6 percent while TCS, Titan, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hindustan Unilever and BPCL dropped 2-3 percent.

