Sensex, Nifty Hit Record Closing Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares hit record highs on Thursday, mirroring gains in global equities as U.S. stimulus hopes and optimism over the rollout of coronavirus vaccines strengthened the case for a global economic recovery.

Investors believe that large amounts of liquidity provided by central banks will continue to remain abundant to support the nascent recovery.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 223.88 points, or 0.48 percent, to 46,890.34, taking its winning streak to the fifth day and marking a new closing high. The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 58 points, or 0.42 percent, at 13,740.70.

IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Divis Laboratories jumped 2-3 percent, while Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki India, Coal India and Hindalco dropped 1-2 percent.

BEML shares surged 11.7 percent after reports that the company is eyeing joint ventures in the defense space.

Burger King India lost 10 percent on profit taking after three days of strong gains.

