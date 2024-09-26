Sensex, Nifty Hit New Record Highs In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened slightly higher on Thursday to hit new highs, tracking firm cues from other Asian markets and a sharp fall in crude prices overnight as Libya supply concerns eased and China demand worries persisted.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 185 points, or 0.2 percent, at 85,356 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 49 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,053.

LTIMindtree, SBI Life, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India climbed 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack while ONGC and Hero MotoCorp fell around 2 percent each.

PB Fintech plunged more than 7 percent after the Policybazaar parent company said it is exploring a strategic entry into the healthcare sector.

ASK Automotive tumbled 3.4 percent on reports of stake sale by promoter Kuldip Singh Rathee.

SpiceJet rose 1.4 percent after resolving a $16.7 mn dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.