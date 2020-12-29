Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Record Highs As Stocks Open On Upbeat Note Again

(RTTNews) - The Indian stock market opened on a buoyant note on Tuesday, tracking gains in global markets amid rising optimism about coronavirus vaccines, and on hopes the U.S. government will come out with more stimulus measures sometime soon.

Positive news on post-Brexit trade deal is contributing as well to the sharp rise in prices.

The benchmark BSE Sensex hit a new high, vaulting to 47,714.55, gaining about 360 points in the process. The index is currently up 276.25 points or 0.58% at 47,630.00.

The National Stock Exchange's Nifty soared to a new high as well, climbing to 13,967.60, gaining 93.40 points or 0.63% in the process.

Bank and information technology stocks are among the top gainers. IndusInd Bank is surging up 3.7%, HDFC Bank is gaining 1.3% and Axis Bank is up 1.2%, while State Bank of India and Kotak Bank are both stronger by 1.1%. ICICI Bank is gaining 0.9%.

Tech Mahindra is rising 2%. HCL Technologies is up 1.8%, while Infosys is gaining about 1% and Tata Consultancy Services is up with a gain of 0.6%.

HDFC, ITC, Bajaj Auto, Grasim Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are also up with strong gains.

Biocon is trading higher after the company the launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US. Tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, is an immunosuppressant used in the treatment of organ transplant patients.

JSW Steel, which posted a strong gain in the previous session, is down by about 1% on profit taking. Hindalco, Tata Motors, NTPC and Reliance Industries are also weak.

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation for $900 billion in coronavirus economic aid and $1.4 trillion in government spending, providing support for millions of Americans and averting a government shutdown. He had earlier threatened to block the package.

On the vaccine front, the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is likely to get approval from UK authorities by Tuesday.

