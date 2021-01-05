Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Record Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares reversed early declines to end modestly higher on Tuesday, with banking and information technology stocks leading the surge amid sustained buying by foreign institutional investors.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 260.98 points, or 0.54 percent, to 48,437.78, extending gains for the 10th straight session and marking a fresh record high amid continued improvement in Covid-19 recovery rates and on hopes that emergency approvals of coronavirus vaccines would lead to a quick economic recovery.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 66.60 points, or 0.47 percent, at 14,199.50.

Both benchmarks extended their record-breaking streak to a seventh straight session.

Private sector bank Axis Bank surged 6.3 percent to extend gains for a third straight session.

Mortgage lender HDFC rallied 3 percent after saying its individual loan business continued to see improvements during the Oct-Dec quarter.

IndusInd Bank advanced 2.7 percent and HDFC Life added 2.5 percent.

TCS advanced 1.7 percent ahead of its third-quarter earnings results due on Friday. Rival Wipro gained 2.3 percent and HCL Technologies rose 1.2 percent.

On the flip side, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Hindalco, JSW Steel and ONGC all fell around 2 percent.

Reliance Industries declined 1.3 percent. The company said it had filed a plea against damage to its infrastructure, allegedly by supporters of the farmers' agitation.

