News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Halt Seven-day Winning Streak

December 07, 2023 — 05:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Thursday's session modestly lower as investors opted to book some profits after recent sharp gains on strong GDP numbers and BJP's win in assembly elections.

Weak global cues and upcoming RBI meeting also served to keep underlying sentiment cautious.

The three-day meeting of the RBI's rate-setting panel started on Wednesday, with analysts expecting the central bank to hold rates at 6.50 percent for a fifth time at the conclusion of its policy meeting on Friday.

Also, the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to announce its policy outcome next week on December 13.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 132.04 points, or 0.19 percent, to 69,521.69 - snapping a seven-day winning streak.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 36.55 points, or 0.17 percent, lower at 20,901.15 after ending at a record high for a third consecutive session on Wednesday. Tata Steel, ONGC, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Hindustan Unilever and Bharati Airtel fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while UltraTech Cement, Power Grid Corp and Adani Ports jumped 2-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.