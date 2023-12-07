Sensex, Nifty Halt Seven-day Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Thursday's session modestly lower as investors opted to book some profits after recent sharp gains on strong GDP numbers and BJP's win in assembly elections.

Weak global cues and upcoming RBI meeting also served to keep underlying sentiment cautious.

The three-day meeting of the RBI's rate-setting panel started on Wednesday, with analysts expecting the central bank to hold rates at 6.50 percent for a fifth time at the conclusion of its policy meeting on Friday.

Also, the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to announce its policy outcome next week on December 13.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 132.04 points, or 0.19 percent, to 69,521.69 - snapping a seven-day winning streak.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 36.55 points, or 0.17 percent, lower at 20,901.15 after ending at a record high for a third consecutive session on Wednesday. Tata Steel, ONGC, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Hindustan Unilever and Bharati Airtel fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while UltraTech Cement, Power Grid Corp and Adani Ports jumped 2-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.