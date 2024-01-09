Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains To End On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end on a flat note Tuesday despite strong global cues and an overnight tumble in oil prices.

Investors booked profits at higher levels, awaiting cues from key U.S. inflation data and earnings from top banks JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup due later in the week.

Upcoming domestic quarterly earnings from IT majors TCS and Infosys also remained on investors' radar.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex breached the 72,000 mark earlier in the day before giving up all gains to end the session up 31 points at 71,386.21.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 32 points higher at 21,544.85, after having hit a high of 21,724 earlier.

Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, SBI Life, Adani Ports and Hero MotoCorp jumped 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack while HDFC Life, Nestle India, Bajaj FinServ and Britannia Industries all fell around 1 percent.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises slumped 8 percent. The company clarified that the reports appearing in media on the proposed Sony-Zee merger are baseless and factually incorrect, and that it remains committed to the merger.

The rupee traded higher in the afternoon while oil rebounded nearly 2 percent, after having slumped about 4 percent in the previous session on demand worries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.