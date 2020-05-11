Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains To End Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened with strong gains on Monday before giving up all gains to end the session modestly lower, dragged down by financials.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 740 points from intraday high to end the session down 81.48 points, or 0.26 percent, at 31,561.22. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 12.30 points, or 0.13 percent, to 9,239.20.

Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, BPCL and ICICI Bank fell 2-5 percent in the Nifty pack.

Automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp surged around 6 percent each amid signs that manufacturing activity is restarting across the country, albeit on low levels.

Bharat Dynamics soared 4.2 percent on news the government will divest 15 percent of its 87.75 percent shareholding in the company through an offer for sale (OFS).

HDFC Asset Management Company lost 2.8 percent after it reported a nine percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit.

Global cues were mixed, with other Asian markets finishing broadly higher after France, Italy and the U.K. all reported the fewest coronavirus deaths since March, and the People's Bank of China pledged "more powerful" policies to counter the hit to growth.

European stocks edged lower after China and South Korea reported new spikes in coronavirus cases, raising fears that too hasty a return to normal could spark a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Germany has also seen regional spikes in cases linked to slaughterhouses and nursing homes, official data showed Sunday, just days after Chancellor Angela Merkel said the country could gradually return to normal.

