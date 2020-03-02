Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains To End Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end lower on Monday after two people from Delhi and Telangana tested positive for the coronavirus.

The two patients, who had travelled to Italy and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, respectively, are stable and being closely monitored, the government said.

Markets saw a sharp rebound earlier in the day, tracking gains elsewhere across Asia and Europe, as investors grew optimistic that major central banks will cut interest rates to support the global economy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit as high as 39,083.17 before giving up all gains to end the session down 153.27 points, or 0.40 percent, at 38,144.02. That marked its seventh consecutive session of fall.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 69 points, or 0.62 percent, at 11,132.75 after hitting an intraday high of 11,433.

Hero MotoCorp, GAIL, Tata Steel, SBI and Yes Bank slumped 4-7 percent, while Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Nestle, HCL Technologies and Eicher Motors rose 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.