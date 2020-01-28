Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains To End Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares failed to hold early gains on Tuesday as corona virus-related worries persisted and caution set in ahead of the Union Budget due later this week, with investors expecting strong measures to revive sagging growth.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 188.26 points, or 0.46 percent, to 40,966.86, extending losses for the second straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended the session down 58.75 points, or 0.48 percent, at 12,060.25.

Metal stocks extended losses for the second day running after China reported 24 more deaths from coronavirus epidemic, taking the number of fatalities to 106 and raising concerns about a hit to global economic growth. JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Vedanta lost 3-5 percent.

Bharti Airtel declined 4.4 percent after its African arm reported a 21 percent fall in Q3 profit.

Automakers finished broadly lower. Tata Motors gave up 3.2 percent, Maruti Suzuki India lost 2.1 percent and Ashok Leyland fell about 1 percent.

Central Bank of India tumbled 4 percent ahead of its quartering earnings announcement.

On the positive side, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and BPCL rose 1-2 percent. Shares of United Spirits jumped 13.6 percent after global brokerage Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral.

