Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains To End Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares hit a fresh record high on Monday before reversing direction to end lower after a government report showed that India's wholesale-price-based inflation rose to 0.58 percent in November from 0.16 percent in October due to increase in prices of food articles.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit a new record high of 41,185.03 earlier in the session before giving up all gains to end the session down 70.99 points, or 0.17 percent, at 40,938.72.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 26 points, or 0.22 percent, at 12,060.70, due to profit taking at higher levels amid no positive triggers on the domestic front.

JSW Steel. Eicher Motor, ITC, Adani Ports and Grasim fell around 2 percent in the Nifty pack, while IT stocks such as Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and TCS climbed 2-3 percent after recent losses. Private sector lender Kotak Bank and mortgage lender HDFC rose around 1 percent each.

Globally, other Asian markets ended mixed despite the U.S. and China reaching a historic agreement on a phase one trade deal and key Chinese data beating forecasts.

The 'phase one' trade deal will nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years and is "totally done" despite the need for translation and revisions to its text, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday.

Some investors are still waiting for more clarity about the finer details of the deal, especially from the Chinese side. The Chinese government has made no specific commitments regarding the volume of farm inputs they would be purchasing.

European stocks rose to extend gains from the previous session as trade worries and Brexit uncertainty appeared somewhat eased and a string of Chinese data topped forecasts.

