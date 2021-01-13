Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains To End Flat

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session modestly lower on Wednesday, with financials, pharma and heavyweight Reliance Industries pacing the declines.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gyrated 721 points before ending the session down 24.79 points, or 0.05 percent, at 49,492.32. That marked an end to a three-day winning streak.

The broader NSE Nifty index touched a record high of 14,653.35 before giving up most gains to end the session up 1.40 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,564.85.

Divis Laboratories, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bajaj FinServ, UPL, HDFC, Shree Cement and Bajaj Finance dropped 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack.

Reliance Industries fell over 1 percent amid the legal tussle with Amazon over the Future Retail deal.

On the positive side, Mahindra & Mahindra surged 5.7 percent on reports the automaker has cut more than half of the workforce at its North American unit.

SBI jumped 4.6 percent as foreign brokerage Goldman Sachs added the stock to its 'Conviction List' and revised its target price upwards.

NTPC, IOC and Adani Ports climbed 2-4 percent.

Wipro edged up 0.3 percent and Infosys added 1.2 percent before unveiling their quarterly results.

