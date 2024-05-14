Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains, Auto And Metal Stocks Top Gainers

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated in early trade on Tuesday due to uncertainty surrounding the general election results and amid caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data due this week.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was little changed at 72,786, giving up early gains.

The broader NSE Nifty index was marginally higher at 22,105, led by auto and metal stocks.

Jindal Steel and Power rallied 3.2 percent after consolidated net profit grew 100 percent in the quarter ended March.

Shriram Finance jumped 2 percent after exiting housing finance business.

Hero MotoCorp advanced 2.2 percent after it joined the ONDC Network to enhance reach and convenience.

Vedanta climbed 1.2 percent on fund raising reports.

Cochin Shipyard soared nearly 8 percent on winning a large order, ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 crore, from a European client.

Rail Vikas Nigam climbed 3.2 percent on bagging a Rs. 239-crore order from the Southern Railway in Tamil Nadu.

DLF edged up slightly on reporting a 62 percent jump in Q4 net profit.

Bharti Airtel rose half a percent ahead of its earnings release.

Zomato fell about 2 percent after it wrote down Rs 39 crore investment in its fintech subsidiary Zomato Payment Private Limited.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.