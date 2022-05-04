Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains Ahead Of Fed Decision

(RTTNews) - Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday after having opened on a firm note earlier in the day, tracking firm global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.1 percent at 56,909 as investors gear up for the biggest Federal Reserve interest rate-hike since 2000. The broader NSE Nifty index slipped 0.1 percent to 17,048.

Hero MotoCorp declined 1 percent on reporting a 30 percent fall in quarterly profit.

Godrej Properties advanced 1.4 percent after delivering strong set of numbers for the fourth quarter ended March.

Adani Wilmar slumped 4.5 percent after it announced the acquisition of several brands, including the renowned 'Kohinoor' brand from McCormick Switzerland GMBH to strengthen its leadership in food business.

Titan Company fell about 2 percent on reporting a 7 percent decline in quarterly profit.

Britannia Industries surged 4.6 percent on price hike buzz.

Ambuja Cements dropped 1 percent on reports that Adani and JSW groups have submitted non-binding bids to acquire the company.

Tata Steel edged up slightly after unveiling its Q4 results and announcing a stock split.

Yes Bank was little changed. The private sector lender has left legacy issues behind and is now focused on recovering dues stuck in bad loans, CEO Prashant Kumar said.

