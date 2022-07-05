Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end modestly lower on Tuesday after European markets opened lower on concerns over a possible global recession.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 100.42 points, or 0.19 percent, at 53,134.35 after having hit a high of 53,865.93 earlier in the session on signs of an easing in U.S.-China tensions.

The benchmark NSE Nifty index dropped 24.50 points, or 0.15 percent, to 15,810.85, failing to hold to early gains as investors waited for cues from the quarterly earnings season.

Britannia Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, Wipro, ITC and HDFC Life fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj FinServ, Power Grid Corp and Shree Cement rallied 1-2 percent.

The Indian rupee hit a fresh record low of 79.15 against the dollar after data showed the country's June trade deficit hit a record high in June, pushed by a rise in crude oil and coal imports.

