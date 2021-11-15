Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end on a flat note Monday as investors looked ahead to the release of trade data as well as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's meeting with CMs and state FMs for directional cues.

While positive global cues helped underpin sentiment, data showing a surge in WPI inflation in October served to limit the market upside.

India's wholesale inflation surged to a five-month high of 12.54 percent in October, according to data released by the government.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex fluctuated before ending the session up 32.02 points, or 0.05 percent, at 60718.71.

The broader NSE Nifty index inched up 6.70 points, or 0.04 percent, to settle at 18,109.45.

Among the top gainers, Cipla, ITC, ONGC and Power Grid Corp rallied 2-3 percent.

Coal India led losses to end down as much as 4.3 percent after U.N. climate talks ended Saturday with a deal to phase-out fossil fuel subsidies and reduce coal use. Other commodity-related stocks such as Tata Steel and Hindalco lost around 3 percent each.

