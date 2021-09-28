Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated on Tuesday, tracking mixed global cues amid continued uncertainty around China's financially-troubled property developer Evergrande.

The benchmark 30-share Sensex was down 60 points, or 0.1 percent, at 60,018, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 2 points at 17,853.

Reliance Industries gained about 1 percent on reports it is in talks to invest between $200 million and $250 million in InMobi's lock screen content platform Glance.

REC advanced 1.7 percent on fund raising reports.

NTPC jumped 3.2 percent after it won 1.9 GW solar projects under CPSU scheme.

Raymond rallied 3.7 percent after its board approved a consolidation plan.

BPCL added 1.5 percent. Chairman Arun Kumar Singh said during a conference that the divestment of the company will be completed by March 2022.

Allcargo Logistics climbed 2.4 percent on a Bloomberg report that it is considering selling a stake in its container shipping firm ECU Worldwide.

Adani Enterprises dropped 1 percent after its subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings signed share subscription agreement with April Moon Retail and its existing shareholders.

HDFC was little changed. The mortgage lender seeks to raise up to Rs 6000 crore via issue of secured non-convertible debentures.

