Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Tuesday, tracking mixed cues from other Asian peers. The downside, if any, remained capped amid expectations that U.S. interest rates would stay low for longer. The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 47 points at 58,249, giving up early gains while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 12 points at 17,366. Private lenders fell broadly, with ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank declining between 0.8 percent and 1.5 percent. Asian Paints, ITC and Tata Consumer Products rose over 1 percent each. BPCL was marginally higher. Fitch Ratings said uncertainty over the bidder consortiums and process complexity, including valuation, may lead to potential delays in privatization of the company. Edelweiss Financial Services gained 0.6 percent after raising Rs 400 crore through a non-convertible debenture issue. Dish TV India soared nearly 13 percent after Yes Bank, which currently holds 25.63 percent stake in the company sought removal of its directors and managing director. NMDC edged down slightly after slashing prices of lump ore and fines by ?1,000 per ton.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.