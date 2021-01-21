Markets

Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to settle modestly lower on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 167.36 points, or 0.34 percent, at 49,624.76, after hitting record highs of 50,184.01 in early trade on the back of better-than-expected corporate earnings, sustained foreign inflows and heightened hopes of strong economic reforms in the upcoming Budget.

To revive Covid-19 battered economy and boost growth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has promised a "never before" like Union Budget this year.

The broader NSE Nifty index hit as high as 14,753.55 before ending down 54.35 points, or 0.37 percent, at 14,590.35 due to panic-selling in the last hour of trade on news reports of a massive fire at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, the manufacturer of Covidshield vaccine.

NTPC, GAIL, Coal India, Tata Steel and ONGC fell 2-3 percent, while Tata Motors surged 6.4 percent to continue its northward march on expectations of improved earnings.

Bajaj Finance rallied 2.7 percent despite posting a 30 percent fall in Q3 standalone net profit.

Reliance Industries jumped 2.6 percent. The company's Rs. 24,713-crore billion deal to buy Future Group's retail assets has been cleared by market regulator SEBI. Future Retail shares surged nearly 5 percent. UPL and Bajaj Auto rose around 2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular