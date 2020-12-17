Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to edge lower in cautious trade on Friday, defying a broader global rally.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 104 points, or 0.2 percent, to 46,786 in early trade after five straight sessions of gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 33 points, or 0.2 percent, at 13,707.

BEML rose nearly 2 percent after Porinju Veliath's Equity Intelligence India bought 2.65 lakh shares of the company at Rs 847.63 per share via bulk deal.

Larsen & Toubro edged up slightly on reports that it has emerged as the best bidder for two tenders floated by HPCL Rajasthan Refinery.

Dishman Carbogen dropped 2.2 percent on news that promoter Adimans Technologies plans to sell close to 69 lakh shares of the company through an offer for sale.

BPCL slid half a percent after its board approved buying out Oman Oil Company's stake in the Bina refinery project in Madhya Pradesh on mutually agreeable terms.

Dewan Housing Finance Corp slumped 5 percent ahead of lenders' meet today to evaluate the latest bids.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.