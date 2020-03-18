Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to turn lower on Wednesday as coronavirus worries and rising capital outflows offset expectations for further stimulus measures by major central banks.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 116 points, or 0.38 percent, at 30,462 after hitting as high as 31,101 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty index was marginally lower at 8,962, giving up early gains.

Yes Bank soared 32 percent to extend gains from the previous session.

Sun Pharma surged over 4 percent after announcing a share buyback.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises jumped around 8 percent, while Vedanta and Infosys gained around 3 percent.

ONGC shares rose more than 1 percent as oil steadied after briefly slipping below its lowest settlement price in almost 17 years.

On the flip side, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corp, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank fell 2-3 percent.

