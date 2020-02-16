Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to turn lower on Monday, with coronavirus and global slowdown concerns keeping underlying sentiment cautious.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 15 points at 41,242, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 8 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,105.

Telecom stocks were in focus amid reports that telecom companies will make some payment for adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues today to avoid stringent punitive action from the Telecom Department.

Bharti Airtel fell slightly, while Tata Teleservices rose over 3 percent and Vodafone Idea shares surged as much as 12 percent. Reliance Industries, which owns Reliance Jio, gained half a percent.

Oil India lost about 1 percent on reports that it will move the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal this week against the telecom department seeking about Rs 48,500 crore in past dues on the surplus bandwidth capacity it had leased to third parties.

Other non-telecom firms, which have also been slapped with similar demands, were trading mixed. GAIL rallied 2.5 percent, while Power Grid Corp shed 0.8 percent and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 1.5 percent.

Tata Steel edged up slightly on reports the company expects its capex during the current fiscal to touch the Rs 9,000-crore mark.

Muthoot Finance surged 4.7 percent on reporting a 66 percent year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December.

NIIT Technologies fell over 1 percent after its shareholders approved a Rs 337.40 crore buyback plan.

ONGC tumbled 3 percent after reporting its third-quarter earnings results.

DLF rose half a percent on fund raising reports.

