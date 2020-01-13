Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares drifted lower on Tuesday after hitting fresh record highs earlier in the session, helped by falling oil prices and signs of goodwill between China and the United States on the trade front.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 21 points, or 0.05 percent, at 41,839 after hitting as high as 41,903 earlier in the session. The broader NSE Nifty index was little changed at 12,331, giving up early gains.

TCS, GAIL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Vedanta rose 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Yes Bank shares slumped 4.6 percent to extend losses from the previous session.

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises and CG Power Industrial Solutions tumbled around 5 percent after stock exchanges BSE and NSE decided to suspend trading in these companies from February 3 for not declaring quarterly results.

